Zoo Road Flyover To Be Inaugurated On Oct 18: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the Zoo Road flyover will be inaugurated on October 18 as he dedicated to the people a Botanical Garden in the heart of Guwahati city at Fancy Bazar.
Built over a sprawling 11.77 acres of land, the garden contains a pond spread over 2.58 acres. Following its inauguration, the Assam CM wrote on X, "The transformation – from a jail, which also housed Loktantra Senanis, to a huge green oasis in the heart of the city, is really gratifying. Do visit the garden with your young ones!"
According to reports, the Botanical Garden contains an old temple and a lotus pond and was built at an outlay of Rs 58 crores.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, "We are contemplating the construction of another park in Chandmari. It will be built over 20 bighas of land. It will be built where the flood control and irrigation department office is situated currently."
Announcing plans for further developmental works, the Assam CM went on to add that plans for an urban aforestation project, construction of embankments and completion of the flyover at Zoo Road.
He said, "We are planning an urban aforestation project to come up at Borbari hills. Apart from that, we will ensure the construction of embankments surrounding the Deepor Beel."
"The under-construction flyover at Zoo Road will be inaugurated and opened for the public on October 18," added the CM.