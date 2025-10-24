“Zubeen Belongs to the People of Assam, Not the Govt,” Gaurav Gogoi Demands Justice

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi on Friday demanded justice for popular singer Zubeen Garg, questioning the Assam Police’s decision to halt a peaceful candlelight march and prevent people from proceeding to Dighalipukhuri, a place dear to the late cultural icon.

“Assam police should come out and support the justice for Zubeen Garg movement in the state. By not doing so, the state police is going against the sentiment of the people. They must support us by not stopping our demand for justice. Why is the police halting us from holding a peaceful candle march and not allowing people to proceed towards Dighalipukhuri? It is clear that the state government has been cutting down trees in Dighalipukhuri, one after another, since his demise. The steps taken by the state government so far appear aimed at protecting the seat of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, rather than delivering justice for Zubeen Garg,” Gogoi said.

He further alleged that certain top officials in the state government were attempting to hijack the movement, suggesting that new SOPs could be introduced to decide who qualifies as genuine followers or fans of Zubeen Garg, issuing certificates accordingly. “They have forgotten that Zubeen belongs to the people of Assam, not to the government,” Gogoi added.

Following his remarks, the APCC organized a candlelight peace march at Nehru Park, Panbazar, to demand justice for Garg’s mysterious death, which occurred more than a month ago and remains unresolved. Hundreds of party members, led by Gogoi, held candles in a symbolic display of solidarity and remembrance. The march aimed to highlight public concern over the unresolved case and press authorities for prompt action.

Although the APCC had not received official permission to conduct the march, Assam Police deployed a large contingent at Nehru Park to manage the gathering and ensure public safety.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commented on the matter, emphasizing the government’s role in handling Garg’s last rites. He noted that the singer’s mortal remains were brought from Singapore and accorded full state honours. CM Sarma also assured that justice would soon be delivered through a strong charge sheet from the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“I will keep Zubeen away from politics, but if someone thinks of voting in his name, the people will think of the BJP first,” CM Sarma said adding, “Opposition leaders like Akhil Gogoi are politicizing the issue, targeting Hindu society rather than the BJP. If Gogoi claims that Zubeen had no community or religion, does that mean Zubeen was not an Assamese Hindu?”

Also Read: Assam Congress Held Candlelight Peace March Demanding Justice for Zubeen Garg