Zubeen Garg Case: Court Rejects Bail Pleas, Next Hearing on February 13

The session court has rejected the bail applications of all three accused, Amritprabha Mahanta and two security personnel, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, in the Zubeen Garg murder case, citing the strength of evidence presented against them. The next hearing in the case has been scheduled for February 13.

According to court proceedings, the bail pleas were denied after the judge examined the materials and evidence linking the accused to the case. The court observed that, at this stage, the nature of the allegations and supporting evidence did not justify granting bail.

Meanwhile, Siddharth’s legal counsel has filed three fresh applications before the court. These include a plea seeking Siddharth’s discharge from the Zubeen Garg murder case, a request for details related to an incident in Singapore, and another application seeking access to documents connected to the case registered against him.

Additionally, February 16 has been set for hearing pleas related to the seizure of flats of Siddharth and Mahabir Aqua.

Reacting to the court’s order, Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, expressed satisfaction with the decision. She said she had expected such a verdict and hoped that justice would prevail. Garima stated that those responsible for her husband’s death must face punishment, adding that she never imagined such betrayal from people who were once close to Zubeen.

“The pain of losing Zubeen is unbearable. I never thought that after receiving so much love from him, they would betray him in this manner,” she said. She further asserted that those she described as “monsters” would inevitably be punished.

