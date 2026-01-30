Zubeen Garg Death: Bail Pleas of Three Accused Up for Decision Today

The Kamrup Metropolitan District and Sessions Court is scheduled to hear and decide the bail petitions of three accused in the Zubeen Garg death case Today.

The court will pronounce its decision on the bail applications of Amritprabha Mahanta and two security personnel, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

Another accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, had withdrawn his bail plea during an earlier hearing. His counsel cited legal and personal reasons, as well as developments in the case, while submitting an application before the court seeking withdrawal of the bail petition. Zubeen Garg’s relative, Sandipan Garg, had also withdrawn his bail plea through his legal counsel earlier.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has moved the court seeking rejection of bail for three other accused in the case. Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Garg, has also filed a petition through her lawyer opposing bail for the same accused persons.

Several other applications filed by Shyamkanu Mahanta, Shekhar and Siddharth are also listed for hearing today. Notably, the SIT had earlier approached the court seeking seizure of a flat, Apartment 3A at Orchid View Apartments in Fatasil, which was allegedly purchased by Siddharth using funds misappropriated from Zubeen Garg. The court is expected to pass an order on this plea as well.

The court will also hear an application seeking defreezing of multiple bank accounts linked to Shyamkanu Mahanta. In addition, the accused Shekhar Jyoti Goswami’s plea seeking an advanced medical examination will come up for hearing.

All applications filed by the SIT will be heard by the court of Judge Biplab Barua. During the hearing process, Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, will also be present in the court.

