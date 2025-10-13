JusticeForZubeenGarg Tops Trends as Celebrities, Politicians Join Statewide Online Protest

A wave of emotion has turned into a digital storm in Assam. What began as a heartfelt social media post by renowned Assamese actress Amrita Gogoi has now exploded into one of the state’s most powerful online movements in recent times — demanding justice for Zubeen Garg, Assam’s most beloved cultural icon.

The hashtags #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days and #JusticeForZubeenGarg have emerged as rallying cries across social media platforms, setting a new benchmark for collective online action. The movement, initially sparked by Amrita Gogoi, gained fiery momentum after Garima Saikia Garg, Zubeen’s wife, and Palmee Borthakur, his sister, joined in — amplifying its emotional resonance across the state.

Within hours, Garima’s single Facebook post shattered engagement records — over 50,000 likes, 38,000 comments, and nearly 9,000 shares, turning her appeal into a digital phenomenon. Amrita Gogoi’s original post too drew massive traction with 5,000+ likes, 2,400 comments, and hundreds of shares.

The Hashtags That Became a Movement

Amrita Gogoi’s previous post on Monday morning read like both a call to action and a public awakening. In her Assamese message, she announced plans for a coordinated online protest to “reflect public demand for justice.” She urged everyone to post the two hashtags simultaneously — #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days and #JusticeForZubeenGarg — at 10 AM on Monday, October 13, 2025.

“I am planning a digital movement,” she wrote.

“Let us all at some point post the same two lines together on every social media. Regardless of whether this movement influences the course of justice or not, I want you all to feel that we are doing this together.”

The simplicity and sincerity of that message struck a chord. Within hours, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) were flooded with the same two hashtags — repeated, reshared, and echoed by thousands. What began as a lone actress’s post quickly transformed into an emotional mass campaign for justice.

Among those who have joined the online wave are Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, and prominent artistes like Manas Robin, Dikshu Sharma, Manashi Dutta, Maitrayee Patar, and media figures including Pratidin Time Editor-in-Chief Nitumoni Saikia and Executive Editor Sunit Bhuyan. Together, they have helped push the campaign from an isolated digital call into a collective online uprising.

A Digital Protest Rooted in Emotion

The campaign’s timing comes amid mounting public frustration over the CID investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore. With limited updates and growing speculation, social media has become the new arena for public outcry — an outlet for grief, anger, and solidarity.

For many fans, the hashtags aren’t just text — they’re a symbol of belonging to a cause larger than themselves. “We grew up with Zubeen’s voice. Now it’s our turn to speak for him,” one user wrote, sharing Amrita’s post.

In less than a day, the hashtags have trended across Assam, transcending boundaries of region, class, and language. Artists, students, and ordinary citizens have found a common language — hashtags, hearts, and hope.

The Hashtag War: How the Underscore Matters

On the technical front, the use of underscores (_) in hashtags like #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days has sparked its own mini-debate. Social media platforms such as X, Instagram, and Facebook do recognize underscores within hashtags, making them searchable and valid.

Pros of Using Underscores:

Readability: Breaking long words makes hashtags easier to read — for example, #Justice_For_ZubeenGarg is clearer than #JusticeForZubeenGarg .

Clarity: It avoids ambiguity and makes each word stand out.

Searchability: Algorithms register underscores as part of the tag, ensuring posts stay discoverable.

Cons:

Length: Long hashtags like #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days may be harder to type or remember.

Virality: Shorter, punchier hashtags trend faster.

Aesthetics: Too many underscores can appear cluttered and discourage reposts.

Best Practice:

Social media experts suggest combining both — a concise tag for trend velocity and a longer one for context.

For instance:

👉 #JusticeForZubeenGarg (short, viral)

👉 #We_Need_ZubeenGargJustice_within_10days (long, campaign-specific)

Using both together not only boosts visibility but also helps track the movement’s spread across different online platforms.

A Digital Uprising in the Making

If the movement achieves the scale Amrita envisioned, Assam could witness one of its largest-ever online mass protests — a digital revolution echoing through every screen, post, and tweet. In an age where activism often unfolds in pixels, this campaign could become the defining online moment of public unity in recent Assamese history.

The hashtags may differ in form — with or without underscores — but the message behind them is unmistakable:

Assam wants justice.

Assam wants answers.

Assam stands with Zubeen Garg.

