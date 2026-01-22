Zubeen Garg Case Hearing: 5 Accused to Seek Bail Citing Cooperation in Probe

The bail plea of five accused in the case linked to the death of legendary Assamese singer and cultural figure, Zubeen Garg, is set to be heard on Thursday at the Kamrup District and Sessions Judge’s Court in Guwahati.

Advertisment

According to the prosecution, the accused—including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Amritprabha Mahanta—have sought bail on the grounds that they have cooperated with investigators and that the probe has reached an advanced stage. The hearing gains importance as it follows the submission of the charge sheet by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Assam Police to examine the high-profile case.

In its charge sheet, the SIT named five individuals and outlined their alleged roles in the chain of events preceding Garg’s death. The document also lists Garg’s manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and his bandmate, Shekharjyoti Goswami, as accused of murder, while the singer’s cousin, Sandipan Garg—a suspended Assam Police officer—has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Investigators have stated that the charge sheet is supported by witness testimonies, forensic and medical findings, electronic evidence and international correspondence. The accused, however, have rejected the allegations and maintained their innocence.

Singapore Investigation's Findings

The bail applications were moved after Singapore Police informed the court that they had found no evidence of foul play and concluded that Garg died due to drowning. Singapore authorities also told the court that Garg was heavily intoxicated aboard a yacht shortly before the incident.

Witness accounts cited by investigators said Garg had consumed substantial quantities of alcohol on the yacht, including gin, whisky and Guinness Stout. The investigating officer informed the court that Garg had gone swimming, returned to the vessel stating he was tired, and then entered the water again a few minutes later.

The inquiry also examined Garg’s medical background. The court was told that he had a history of hypertension and epilepsy, with his last recorded epileptic episode in 2024. Forensic tests detected medication related to both conditions in his bloodstream, though investigators said it could not be conclusively established whether he had taken his epilepsy medication on the day of the incident, as eyewitness accounts were inconclusive.

A forensic pathologist testified that there were no physical signs—such as a bitten tongue—that could confirm whether Garg had suffered an epileptic seizure before entering the water. The yacht’s captain, also deposed before the court, stating that Garg required physical support from two friends while boarding the vessel due to his inability to walk steadily.

The captain further said some passengers had begun drinking even before boarding and that he conducted two safety briefings during the voyage. In his testimony, he stated that he warned one of Garg’s friends when he saw the singer enter the water for the second time without a life jacket, noting that Garg appeared intoxicated. The captain added that he jumped into the water and swam towards Garg after seeing him floating face-down.

Police told the court that witness statements indicate Garg entered the water voluntarily and that there were no signs suggesting suicidal intent.