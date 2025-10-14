Zubeen Garg Case: Key Assamese NRIs Linked to Yacht Party Appear at CID Office

The investigation into the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg continues to intensify, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) focusing on key figures linked to a yacht party associated with the case. According to sources, Tanmoy Phukan had reportedly booked the yacht, while Abhimanyu Talukdar, president of the Assam Association in Singapore, was closely involved in organising the event.

Today, both Tanmoy Phukan and Abhimanyu Talukdar arrived at the CID office to cooperate with the investigation. Their statements are expected to provide critical insights into the circumstances surrounding the party and its potential connection to Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise.

So far, seven Assamese NRIs have provided statements to the SIT. Earlier in the week, Jalongsat Narjari, Parikshit Sharma, and Siddharth Bora had appeared, with three NRIs giving their testimony before the court after SIT questioning. In the afternoon, Assamese NRI Bhaskarjyoti Dutta also appeared at the SIT office, being interrogated until 2:35 PM.