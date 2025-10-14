Assamese Diaspora in the U.S. Celebrates Life of Zubeen Garg

Across seven seas and along thirteen rivers, Assamese living abroad have united in grief to honor the late Zubeen Garg. From the United States to other corners of the world, tributes have poured in, not only from fans but also from fellow musicians and celebrities who admired his artistry.

In the United States, the Ohio Assam Association organized a poignant tribute event led by Pranav Barman and Mitali Barman. The ceremony saw the overseas Assamese community come together to celebrate Zubeen's enduring legacy.

One fan expressed, “Even though I live abroad, I can never leave "Maya" and "Anuradha" behind. He will forever remain in our hearts. Zubeen and I share the same belief. I don’t think I need to pledge or beg for him to get the Bharat Ratna; he should definitely receive it without question.”

Another fan stated, “Zubeen is like a god for Assamese people. Just as we remember Shankardev and Madhavdev even after 500–600 years, Zubeen will also be remembered for generations to come.”

As part of the homage, they sang the iconic Mayabini together, paying musical homage to Zubeen Garg.

This wave of remembrance underscores how Zubeen Garg’s influence transcended borders, resonating with Assamese communities worldwide and leaving a lasting imprint on the cultural and musical landscape.

