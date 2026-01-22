Zubeen Garg Death: Shyamkanu Mahanta, Sandipan Garg Withdraw Bail Pleas

Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sandipan Garg, two of the seven accused in the case involving the death of legendary Assamese musician Zubeen Garg, withdrew their bail petitions on Thursday, informed Garima Saikia Garg’s counsel.

Addressing the media outside the Kamrup District and Sessions Judge’s Court in Guwahati, Advocate Pradip Tamuli, who is representing Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima, in the case, said that both Shyamkanu Mahanta and Sandipan Garg had withdrawn their petition during the hearing on their bail plea today. The hearing on the plea of three other accused— Amritprabha Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s bodyguards Paresh Baishya, and Nandeswar Bora—was conducted today.

Advocate Tamuli said, “The court heard the bail pleas of Amritprabha Mahanta, Paresh Baishya, and Nandeswar Bora and the filing of charges. The other two accused withdrew their petitions. The court has reserved the verdict on their bail for January 30.”

“The public prosecutors had said that they would object to the bail petitions, and they did so today. Amritprabha’s advocate gave a detailed submission that despite wrongdoings, she has cooperated fully with the investigation and pleaded for her bail to be granted,” he added.

Meanwhile, Garima Saikia Garg said, “I liked the submission of the public prosecutors. Two of the accused withdrew their petitions, while the court heard the bail pleas of three others. The final verdict will be given on January 30.”

Zubeen Garg’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, also addressed the reporters outside the court, speaking on similar lines.

SIT Submits Chargesheet

Notably, the lower court was hearing bail petitions of five of the seven accused in the case about the death of Zubeen Garg. The hearing today gained prominence following the submission of the charge sheet by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Assam Police to examine the high-profile case.

In its charge sheet, the SIT named five individuals and outlined their alleged roles in the chain of events preceding Garg’s death. The document also lists Garg’s manager, Siddhartha Sharma, and his bandmate, Shekharjyoti Goswami, as accused of murder, while the singer’s cousin, Sandipan Garg—a suspended Assam Police officer—has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Investigators stated that the charge sheet is supported by witness testimonies, forensic and medical findings, electronic evidence and international correspondence. The accused, however, have rejected the allegations and maintained their innocence.

