Zubeen Garg Death Probe: Former Manager Tarsame Mittal Appears Before CID

Nearly 50 days after the untimely death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, his former manager, Tarsame Mittal, appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Guwahati on Friday morning.

Reports confirmed that Mittal was summoned by the CID to record his statement as part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the artist’s death. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reportedly been questioning several individuals connected to Garg in recent weeks, seeking clarity on financial and managerial irregularities that came to light after his demise.

Mittal, who managed Zubeen Garg’s professional affairs for a long period, was replaced by Siddharth Sharma, now in judicial custody.

Significantly, Sharma’s entry into Zubeen Garg’s management circle reportedly came through Mittal’s recommendation. Investigators believe the two shared a close professional relationship, which may hold key insights into the financial dealings that have recently surfaced.