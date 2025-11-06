Director Rajesh Bhuyan Mourns Zubeen, Calls Pirates ‘Thieves of Cinema’

Rajesh Bhuyan, director of the late Zubeen Garg’s final film Roi Roi Binale, shared a heartfelt and bittersweet message on Thursday, reflecting both pride and pain over the singer-actor’s cinematic journey.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bhuyan wrote, “Today marks 49 days… There’s good news — Bhaimon Da has received IFFI Goa selection. You did tremendous work promoting it. But there’s also bad news — your new film has been pirated.”

He further added, “On your behalf, I say this: thieves of cows are thieves, thieves of cinema are thieves too,” expressing his outrage over the illegal piracy that has targeted Zubeen Garg’s latest project.

The news has struck a chord with fans and the Assamese film fraternity, who have been vocal about protecting regional cinema from piracy. Bhuyan’s post not only celebrates the recognition of Bhaimon Da at the prestigious International Film Festival of India in Goa but also raises concerns over safeguarding creative works.

Zubeen Garg, a celebrated figure in Assamese music and cinema, leaves behind a legacy of artistic contributions, and this latest incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the regional film industry in combating piracy.