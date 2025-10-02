Zubeen Garg Death: Security Beefed Up at CID Office as Key Accused Interrogated

Security measures have been reportedly beefed up at the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guwahati’s Ulubari amid ongoing interrogations of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma into late singer Zubeen Garg’s death.

As per sources, authorities have prohibited the entry of outside food, medicines, clothing, or any other items for the accused.

Earlier today, relatives who had arrived seeking updates on the accused were not allowed to meet them. Both Shyamkanu and Siddharth are currently held in separate lockup rooms within the CID premises.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is conducting separate interrogations of the two accused. The heightened security and strict restrictions reflect the sensitive nature of the investigation, which continues to draw public and media attention.

