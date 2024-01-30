Zubeen Garg Mourns Tragic Death of Teenage Vocalist at GMCH

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg on Tuesday mourned the tragic death of teenage vocalist Ankurita Borah at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
According to sources, Ankurita Borah, a ninth-grade student from Datalpara in Guwahati, was being treated at GMCH for a brain tumour.
She also had surgery recently.
Singer Zubeen Garg arrived to GMCH instantly after learning of the death of the talented singer who had captivated many with her lovely vocals.
She had featured in several musical performances broadcast on private satellite channels in the state.