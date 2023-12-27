Sonitpur

Assam: 5 Killed In Road Mishaps After Zubeen Garg Concert In Sonitpur

At least five persons were killed in separate road mishaps that took place in Assam’s Sonitpur district late Tuesday night. 

According to sources, the accidents occurred following a Zubeen Garg concert at Balipara Mazalia Vidyalaya as people were heading home from the event.

The mishaps were reported near Udmari village in Balipara Tehsil and Dighai Gaon. 

In both cases, speeding vehicles crashed into the motorcycles as they were returning from the concert, resulting in the immediate deaths of five individuals.

The deceased have been identified as Kasem Ali, Roj Islam, Bipul Das, Debojit Basumatary, and Sarfung Basumatary.

Assam police

