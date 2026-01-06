Zubeen Garg Murder Case: Family Writes to CM Seeking Special Prosecutor

The family of late Zubeen Garg has formally written to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging the state government to strengthen the legal process to ensure timely and fair justice in the case that shook Assam last year.

The letter was shared publicly by Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, on social media. Addressed to the Chief Minister, the family has appealed for the constitution of a strong Special Public Prosecutor team comprising senior and experienced criminal lawyers, along with the setting up of a special court to fast-track the trial.

In the emotional letter, the family recalled the “most devastating and unimaginable incident” of September 19, 2025, which they said had left them shattered and struggling to recover from the trauma.

They acknowledged the steps taken so far by the Assam government, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the filing of a chargesheet within a stipulated timeframe.

The family noted that the chargesheet has clearly established the offence of murder, backed by extensive evidence and witness testimonies, and that court proceedings have already begun.

With the case now entering the judicial phase, they stressed that ensuring justice will depend entirely on the strength and efficiency of the legal battle in court.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s earlier assurances, the family recalled Dr Sarma’s public commitment to deliver justice and his announcement on the first day of the new year regarding the formation of a Special Public Prosecutor team and a request to the High Court for a special court to speed up the trial.

The letter pointed out that the accused have already engaged some of the country’s most prominent and experienced lawyers for their defence.

In such a situation, the family said, it has become crucial for the state to appoint an equally strong and seasoned prosecution team so that the case is argued effectively.

They also expressed concern over the scale of the trial, noting that the investigation mentions nearly 394 witnesses. Without a special court, the family fears that recording evidence and completing the trial could take decades, delaying justice indefinitely.

“We, along with the people of Assam, want Zubeen Garg to receive justice as early as possible,” the letter stated, warning that prolonged delays could erode public faith in the justice system.

The family reaffirmed their complete faith in the rule of law and said they have cooperated fully with the investigation so far and will continue to do so. However, they emphasised the need for the legal process to move forward swiftly and efficiently.

In their appeal, the family made two key demands: the immediate formation of a powerful Special Public Prosecutor team led by a senior advocate who commands public trust, along with adequate logistical support; and the establishment of a special court through appropriate legal steps to ensure a fast-tracked trial.

The letter was jointly signed by Garima Saikia Garg (wife), Dr Palmee Borthakur (sister) and Manoj Borthakur (uncle), underscoring the family’s collective plea for justice.

