“Zubeen Garg Must Get Justice”: Garima Appeals on Social Media

The fourth hearing in the Zubeen Garg murder case was held on Saturday at the court of the District and Sessions Judge. The court has fixed January 22 as the date for the next hearing.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Garima Saikia Garg, the wife of the late Zubeen Garg, has once again appealed for justice for her husband. Taking to social media after the court proceedings, she shared an emotional post reflecting on the case and the ongoing legal process.

Garima said that Saturday marked four months since Zubeen Garg passed away, a reality that remains difficult not only for the family but also for the people of Assam to accept. She stated that she and her sister-in-law were present in the sessions court during the hearing.

She also noted that a new Public Prosecutor team, led by Ziaul Kamar, appeared in court for the first time and took charge of the case. Expressing cautious hope, Garima said seeing experienced lawyers handling the matter gave her confidence that the fight for justice would be stronger.

However, she raised serious concerns over the bail applications filed by the accused. According to her post, apart from earlier bail pleas by Amritprabha Mahanta, Sandipan Garg, and Paresh Baishya, two more accused, Nandeswar Bora and Shyamkanu Mahanta, have now also applied for bail, taking the total number of bail applicants to five.

Garima said the situation now demands strict and decisive action. She alleged that the accused are making every possible effort to secure relief and urged the court, the government, and all concerned authorities to ensure that none of the main accused are granted bail until the trial is completed.

“Zubeen Garg must get justice. This justice is not only for Zubeen Garg or for our family. It is justice for the entire state of Assam, justice for every citizen, and it will be the greatest judicial victory for the Assam government,” she wrote.

Also Read: 'Untrained CPR, Broken Ribs, Head Injury': What Garima Garg Said on Zubeen's Chargesheet