Zubeen Garg Recovering After Emergency Hospitalisation in Guwahati

Assam’s heartthrob and singing sensation Zubeen Garg has been admitted to Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati after reportedly suffering from severe stomach pain following a late-night dinner. The popular singer was rushed to the hospital around midnight and is currently under close medical observation.

Providing details about the incident, Zubeen’s close associate Jayanta Kakoti stated, “We were watching the premiere show of Bhaimon Da together when Zubeen suddenly complained of gas-related discomfort and even vomited. As his condition worsened, we immediately took him to Nemcare Hospital. He is now stable and speaking normally.”

According to doctors, Zubeen Garg is responding well to treatment and is expected to be discharged tomorrow.

This afternoon, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi visited the hospital to inquire about the singer’s health. Expressing concern, he said, “Zubeen is an emotional pillar of our society. We wish him a speedy recovery. He has been working tirelessly and needs some rest. There is still so much more he can contribute — to awaken society and create new artistic expressions.”

The sudden health scare of Zubeen Garg, a cultural icon of Assam, has triggered a wave of concern among fans and well-wishers. Social media platforms are flooded with prayers and good wishes for his speedy recovery.

