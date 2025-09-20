Zubeen Garg Remembered by AJYCP; Proposal for Full-Body Statue Raised

The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) paid heartfelt tribute to the late iconic singer Zubeen Garg today at Bishnu Rabha Bhawan in Chandmari, Guwahati. The ceremony was attended by several leaders and members of the organization, including AJYCP President Palash Changmai.

At the event, Changmai honoured Zubeen Garg’s memory and highlighted the singer’s enduring bond with AJYCP, recalling that he had expressed a lifelong desire to stay connected with the organisation.

The AJYCP also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely death in Singapore. Additionally, Changmai appealed to the government to allocate land in Guwahati for a full-body statue of the singer to preserve and celebrate his legacy.

Prakash Mahanta, Associate Editor of Asomiya Pratidin, also took part in the tribute, laying flowers and paying his respects to the legendary artist.

