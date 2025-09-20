Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Flown to Delhi, Assam Prepares Farewell

At 8:30 p.m. Singapore time, an Air India flight departed carrying the mortal remains of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The flight is scheduled to land at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport at 11:30 p.m. IST.

Eyewitnesses traveling with the group reported that Singapore police arrived at the accident site within 15 minutes. After interrogating everyone present, authorities confirmed that no foul play was involved. A post-mortem examination was subsequently conducted.

Upon arrival in Delhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to pay his respects at the airport, joining fans and well-wishers in honoring the iconic singer.

Following formalities in the capital, Zubeen Garg’s body will be transported to Assam on a special flight, where the state prepares for the final farewell to one of its most beloved cultural icons.