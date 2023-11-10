Zubeen Garg To Be Discharged From Hospital Within 1-2 days

Assam’s singing sensation Zubeen Garg, who was hospitalized due to sudden illness on Tuesday night, is on the path of recovery and will be discharged from the hospital within 1-2 days.
Reportedly, Garg was rushed to a private hospital in Guwahati after he fell ill and collapsed while recording a song at a studio on Tuesday evening.
According to the Managing Director of the private hospital, Dr Hitesh Baruah, there is nothing to worry about Zubeen’s condition and he will be discharged within a day or two. After being discharged he is advised to rest for some days, Dr Baruah added.
The Assam singer is currently undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), attended by a team of doctors.