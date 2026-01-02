Zubeen Garg Trust Announced to Preserve Artiste’s Legacy, Promote Culture and Research

Garima Garg, along with family members and close associates of the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, on Friday announced the decision to set up a trust in his name to preserve and carry forward his legacy, even as the family reiterated its hope for the early delivery of justice in the case related to his murder.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference, Garima said she prays that the year ahead brings peace and goodness for all and expressed confidence that justice would ultimately be served. She emphasised that Zubeen Garg’s ideals, creativity and lifelong commitment to the people of Assam would continue through collective efforts.

“Zubeen worked tirelessly for the people of Assam. It is now our responsibility to carry his legacy forward by following in his footsteps,” Garima said.

She informed that after nearly three and a half months of deliberations, the family, along with close friends including Partha Sarathi Mahanta, brother Gautam Sarma and other well-wishers, has decided to formally establish the Zubeen Garg Trust. As a key step in the initiative, the family’s Kharghuli property will be dedicated to the trust, enabling social, cultural and creative activities that were close to Zubeen Garg’s heart.

Garima also expressed gratitude to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the state government for the steps taken so far in the investigation into Zubeen Garg’s murder, while urging that the probe be fast-tracked to ensure timely justice.

According to the family, the trust will function through three dedicated wings. The Kalaguru Foundation will focus on socio-cultural initiatives, while Abhinaya Performing Arts (which Zubeen Garg had earlier established in his sister’s name) will promote theatre and performance arts, particularly among the younger generation. A Research Wing will be established to systematically document and study Zubeen Garg’s life, artistic works and his contributions to Assam’s cultural and social landscape, including the preservation of his intellectual property.

In a press note, the family said Zubeen Garg remains an inseparable presence in the hearts of the people of Assam and stressed the importance of preserving not only his memory but also his dreams, discipline, ideals and beliefs for future generations. The trust, they said, aims to work in the areas of society, culture, nature and youth welfare—causes that Zubeen Garg had passionately championed.

The initiative has received support from several of Zubeen Garg’s friends from his student days, senior and junior members of Assam’s social, cultural, administrative and media circles, as well as the Zubeen Fan Club, which the artiste had fondly described as his “army”.

Adding to the initiative, Bhaskar, a close friend of Zubeen Garg, said the trust will also place special emphasis on public health and welfare. He said health camps have already been organised in remote and interior areas in Zubeen Garg’s name, with the aim of reaching communities that have limited access to medical facilities.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, a close friend of the artiste, said, “Zubeen was the voice of Assam’s emotions. He expressed the hopes and feelings of everyone. Kharghuli was a place of great hope for him.”

Palmee Borthakur added, “We hope that everyone follows Zubeen’s spirit of selfless work for the people. Today we are all together, but there was a time when Zubeen handled everything on his own. Thinking about that amazes me. Life without him is unimaginable.”

The trust, according to Manoj Borthakur, will place special emphasis on nurturing new and emerging talent. “Zubeen wanted new voices to be heard; he never insisted that everyone should sing like him. That is why we will support fresh voices and give them importance,” he said.

The family also issued a clear message for writers and researchers documenting Zubeen Garg’s life and work. Palmee Borthakur stressed, “It is not right to write without proper research. The family should always be consulted for information. Anything written must be accurate; false information could remain forever, which we must avoid.”

Manoj Borthakur added, “Unauthorized books about Zubeen, or publications written purely for money, are unacceptable. Writing inaccurate content is a disservice to his legacy.”

The trust will not only focus on new talent but also on documenting Zubeen Garg’s life and contributions accurately. Palmee Borthakur stated, “Writing his autobiography will take some time, and we are planning a dedicated project to do this properly.”

The Zubeen Garg Trust aims to be a platform that ensures the late singer’s creativity, ideals, and commitment to Assam continue to inspire future generations, while also supporting young artists and writers who share his vision.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg Case: Assam Govt Plans Special Prosecutor, Dedicated Court