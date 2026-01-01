Zubeen Garg Case: Assam Govt Plans Special Prosecutor, Dedicated Court

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on New Year’s Day expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Zubeen Garg, calling his death an irreparable loss to Assam’s artistic soul and cultural legacy.

Paying tribute to Garg’s immense contribution to music and society, the Chief Minister said the state had lost not just a renowned artist, but a voice that resonated with the emotions, struggles and aspirations of the Assamese people.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring justice, Sarma announced that a Special Public Prosecutor would be appointed on January 12, backed by a team of three to four experienced criminal lawyers. He also said the state government would move the Gauhati High Court seeking the establishment of a dedicated special court to handle the case, with the objective of ensuring swift proceedings and complete transparency.

The Chief Minister lauded the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for completing the investigation efficiently and filing the chargesheet without delay, emphasising that every step taken by the government would strictly adhere to the rule of law.

“Assam has lost a cultural legend. It is our responsibility to ensure that justice is delivered fairly, lawfully and without delay,” Sarma stated.