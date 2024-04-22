Zubeen Garg's Beltola Concert Plunges Into Chaos as Police Clash With Attendees

Tension flared at Zubeen Garg's concert in Beltola on Sunday as police resorted to a lathicharge in a bid to control the unruly crowd.
Reports emerged of alleged assaults on media personnel, with journalists reportedly detained for an extended period despite identification.
An official complaint has been lodged against Police Officer Tirtha Deka in connection with the incident.
Furthermore, accusations have surfaced regarding the alleged confiscation of several mobile phones from audience members.
“I came to watch Zubeen’s program and when I saw that a fight broke out among members of the audience. As a journalist, I rushed to capture visuals of the altercation, only to be met with aggression from the police. Officers forcefully shoved me and snatched my phone, preventing me from documenting the scene. I witnessed multiple instances where police confiscated the phones of at least 10-11 other individuals in the audience”, a man alleged.