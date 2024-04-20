Assam: Clashes Erupt at Zubeen Garg's Bihu Event in Mangaldoi

A tense atmosphere gripped Mangaldoi as an event featuring popular musician Zubeen Garg turned volatile.
As reports indicate what was supposed to be a lively occasion took a dramatic turn when heated exchanges escalated into a confrontation between attendees and police.
At the central Rongali Bihu ceremony held at Bhebarghat, emotions ran high as disagreements escalated into a heated confrontation. The festive spirit was overshadowed by intense clashes between the audience and security personnel.
In an effort to restore order amidst the chaos, police resorted to lathi charges to control the escalating unrest.
As tensions peaked, attendees took to hurling stones at the police, intensifying the already volatile situation. Amidst the chaos, one individual sustained injuries during the police lathi charge.