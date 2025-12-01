Zubeen Garg's Dream Project 'Roi Roi Binale' Turns Blockbuster With Over 33Cr. Earning

Supported by the unwavering love and support of Zubeen Garg’s admirers and cinema lovers, Roi Roi Binale has collected a staggering 33,30,82,825 (33.30 crore) within just one month of its release.

Roi Roi Binale is not just a film — it stands as a deeply emotional tribute to the dreams, courage, creativity and sensitivity of Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

The dream project of Zubeen Garg,released on October 31 across Assam and several parts of India, the film has received an overwhelming response from fans and well-wishers, turning its theatrical run into an unforgettable celebration of the artist.

The collection marks a major milestone for Assamese and other regional language films, and represents a significant step forward in elevating regional cinema to a wider, national platform.

The 'Roi Roi Binale' team, today formally announced the one-month box-office figures, expressing gratitude to everyone associated with the project.

The team stated that the next official update on the film’s earnings will be shared around the time of the upcoming Year.

Currently, the movie is being screened in 70 cinema halls across the state, with as many as 282 shows running daily.

The team of Roi Roi Binale extended heartfelt gratitude to Zubeen Garg fans across India and abroad, saluting their unwavering love and support.

