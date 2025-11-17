‘Roi Roi Binale’ Touches Hearts of Assamese Communities Across US

The Assam Association of Michigan in the US hosted a special screening of Zubeen Garg’s final film, 'Roi Roi Binale', for the Assamese diaspora on November 16. Special seats were reserved in honor of Zubeen Garg for the event.

The film has not only captivated audiences in Michigan but also touched the hearts of Assamese communities in Toronto, Ohio, and neighboring states, as well as international viewers. The movie has already been showcased in multiple cities across the United States. A seat was also dedicated for him in his honor.

Fans and members of the Assamese diaspora were visibly emotional as they watched and enjoyed the film, paying tribute to the legacy of the beloved artist.

Meanwhile, the movie continues its successful run across Assam, drawing audiences and earning significant box office collections.

