Zubeen Garg’s Last Journey: Guwahati's New Traffic Routes | Complete Guide Here

With the arrival of legendary Assamese singer, lyricist, music director, and actor Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains in Assam tonight, the Guwahati Traffic Police have announced extensive traffic regulations to ensure smooth movement of vehicles during the period.

Traffic and Vehicle Restrictions:

All types of commercial goods-carrying vehicles will be restricted on NH-27 and NH-17 from 6 AM to 11 PM on September 21, 2025, until further notice.

Visitors paying tribute at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex will alight at Rongmon Point on NH-27 and enter via Gate No. 1A. After paying homage, they will exit through Gate No. 3 and proceed via either Naamghar Path, Gorolia, or Holi Gogoi Path toward NH-27/Service Road.

No vehicles will be allowed inside the sports complex, except essential, emergency, or media (DSNG) vehicles, which will enter through Gate No. 1C and park in front of the Indoor Stadium.

The service road of NH-27 from Lokhra Underbridge to Nalapara, in front of the sports complex, will be a No Vehicle Plying Zone.

Movement of emergency vehicles like fire tenders, ambulances, vehicles carrying life-saving drugs or oxygen, school buses, and residents will not be hampered.

Public parking has been designated at multiple locations:

From Khanapara side: Lokhra Bihutoli, Mahindra Tractor Stockyard (Sagalpara Road), Cycle Track (Saukuchi), Bathowpuri Bodo HS School (near ISBT), Bodo Sahitya Sabha (near ISBT), BC Jain Parking (Service Road, NH-27), Ganesh Kata (Service Road, NH-27), Moina Parijat (Service Road, NH-27), Swahid Nyas Field including Boragaon Road.

From Jalukbari side: Basistha Mandir Path, GMC Parking (Khanapara), ISBT Khanapara, Greenwood Resort, ADR Parking (Kali Mandir Road), Pinku Parking (Service Road, NH-27), Inland Water Transport Parking (Kali Mandir Road), Balaji Parking (near ISBT), Sonkuchi Sonali Sangha Field (Sagalpara Road).

For Civil and Police Administration vehicles: Dakhin Guwahati Jr. College, Hockey Stadium Road, Hockey Stadium.

For Police/Force Personnel vehicles: Old NH Parking (Kali Mandir Road), New Tamuli (Kali Mandir Road).

Tribute Arrangements:

Zubeen Garg, who passed away at a hospital in Singapore on September 19, 2025, will be brought back to Assam tonight via Delhi on an Air India flight. Upon arrival, his mortal remains will first be taken to his residence at Bhagaduttapur, where family members will pay their final respects. Thereafter, the public will be able to offer tributes at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex.

Considering his immense popularity, authorities expect large crowds at LGBI Airport, along the route to Bhagaduttapur, and at the sports complex. Police have urged citizens to follow the traffic regulations and cooperate fully to ensure a safe and peaceful homage to the legendary artist.

