Zubeen Garg’s Legacy Inspires Fan to Tear Up Religious Boundaries

In a heartfelt and symbolic gesture at the memorial of Assam’s legendary singer Zubeen Garg, a devoted fan broke the traditional sacred thread (Upanayanam) and declared his freedom from caste and religion. During the emotional moment, he said, “I have no caste, I have no religion; I am free,” emphasizing his commitment to humanity over ritualistic practices.

The fan, who has followed Zubeen Garg since the 1990s, told Pratidin Time that the act was inspired by the singer’s values of compassion and universal brotherhood. “Nothing triggered me to break the Upanayanam. Zubeen is the legend of Assam. I did it to uphold the values of humanity, not religion. By caste, I am a Brahmin, but by mind, I am a human,” he said.

He also shared a personal commitment: “I have a six-year-old son. I will not force him to wear the Upanayanam and will teach him that being human is the most important ‘religion’—one that contributes to society and education, not ritual or caste.”

Reflecting on the social climate, he observed that debates over religion and caste dominate social media, particularly within Hinduism, which has hundreds of castes and sub-castes. His act, he said, was a direct challenge to these entrenched societal norms.

When asked about justice for Zubeen Garg, the fan voiced a pointed opinion. “I saw Zubeen’s last interview with Rita Choudhury. He seemed to long for love and care, like a child, and said he had become a machine. It is truly sad that circumstances and people treated him this way. Now, he is no more. As his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, had a moral responsibility to ensure his well-being and should have restricted his travels given his fragile health. Being a public figure, Zubeen deserved proper care and should not have been sent to Singapore in that condition. Using his name for current political purposes is completely unacceptable,” he said.

The gesture at the memorial has drawn public attention, including political voices. Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi took to Facebook to comment, “A young man’s courageous act at Zubeen’s memorial. I am deeply moved by such revolutionary words from the youth. This is the charisma of Zubeen Garg.”

For this fan, Zubeen Garg’s legacy goes beyond music—it is a call to place humanity above ritual, compassion above conformity, and to inspire society to rethink traditions in favour of universal human values.

