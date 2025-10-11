BREAKING | Singapore launches coroner’s case in death of Zubeen Garg

A “coroner’s case” into the death of Zubeen Garg is being undertaken in Singapore, where the Zubeen had died during a yacht outing on September 19.

A coroner’s inquiry typically follows when a death is suspected to be caused by “unlawful act or omission”, where the cause is unknown, or where the circumstances surrounding it are suspicious.

In response to queries to authorities in Singapore about their findings on the nature of Garg’s death – an issue which has been rife with speculation in Assam– Dr Shijia Chan, consultant forensic pathologist with Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority, who had issued Garg’s death certificate, told, “The case has been made a coroner’s case and is undergoing police investigations in Singapore.”

