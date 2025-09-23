Zubeen Garg’s Manager Siddhartha Sharma Spotted at Funeral Site?

Was Siddhartha Sharma present at Zubeen’s funeral today? Siddhartha is the manager of Zubeen Garg, and has gained infamy after the death of Assam’s beloved artist shrouded in mystery.

Some social media posts that are widely circulating have suggested that Siddhartha was present at today’s funeral, hiding his face. A few testimonies have also been noticed circulating on social media.

It’s worth mentioning here that the veracity of these claims is far from verification.

Amid the swirling questions surrounding the demise of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg, social media reports claim that the singer's manager, Siddhartha Sharma, was spotted at the funeral site in Sonapur.

While many believed Sharma had quietly gone to Delhi, social media posts and some eyewitness accounts suggest he may have been present in Assam during Zubeen’s funeral rites.

According to these posts, a man believed to be Siddhartha Sharma was spotted entering the funeral venue with his face partially concealed under a traditional Assamese gamosa. Despite heavy security and the presence of thousands of mourners, he reportedly managed to blend into the crowd unnoticed.

Social media posts also claim that he entered the VIP line quietly, covering his face. Many reportedly did not recognize him at the time. One post even shared a photo, suggesting it was Siddhartha, who many believed was in Delhi — but according to the posts, he was in Assam.

This revelation has fueled speculation and raised uncomfortable questions: If true, why was Siddhartha Sharma’s presence at the funeral kept under wraps? Why was he concealing his identity?

The development is particularly sensitive given the mounting public pressure on authorities to investigate Zubeen Garg’s untimely death. Observers fear that if Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and police authorities confirm these accounts, it could spark fresh controversy over whether vital information is being withheld from the public.

For now, the reports remain unverified. But as emotions run high in Assam, one thing is clear: the mystery surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death — and the people closest to him — is far from over.