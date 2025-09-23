Astrological Predictions Surface on Zubeen Garg’s Life and Untimely Demise

Even as Assam mourns the passing of its most beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, startling astrological revelations have come to light. According to Tezpur-based astrologer Dibyajyoti Saikia, the celebrated singer had long been under the influence of “Kala Sarpa Yoga” — an astrological combination often associated with turbulence and controversy.

Saikia, who studied Zubeen’s horoscope as early as 2022, claimed that several planetary alignments in the singer’s birth chart had already indicated both immense fame and periods of struggle.

As per Saikia’s calculations, Zubeen Garg was born on 18 November 1971 in Tura, Meghalaya, on a Thursday, under Scorpio (Vrishchik Rashi) with Anuradha Nakshatra (first quarter). His ascendant, or Lagna, was Aquarius (Kumbha). From these positions, Saikia had deduced that Zubeen’s rise would begin at the age of 17 years and 10 months — coinciding with the time he stepped into the limelight.

Between October 1989 and October 2010, Zubeen was under the influence of Budh (Mercury), a period astrologically marked as a “Rajyoga” phase — a time of success, creativity, and recognition. Saikia likened this planetary alignment to that of yoga guru Ramdev, suggesting it was a rare and powerful combination.

However, astrology also pointed towards dark phases in Zubeen’s life. His horoscope indicated an inauspicious period between April 1999 and October 2001, followed by the Ketu Dasha from October 2006 to October 2013. This, Saikia explained, often dragged him into controversies and public spats. Ironically, the same planetary placement also granted him international recognition and accolades, proving to be both a blessing and a curse.

From October 2013 until October 2033, Zubeen entered the Shukra (Venus) Dasha, a planetary cycle often associated with creativity and charm but also heightened emotional turbulence. Saikia claimed his calculations had predicted that the singer would frequently find himself embroiled in disputes during this period.

Significantly, the horoscope had also warned Zubeen to remain extremely cautious between 2020 and 2023. Saikia pointed out that the placement of a debilitated Moon in his tenth house suggested potential dangers, even hinting at risks such as poisoning or harm from close circles.

The chart further indicated restless sleep patterns, tendencies towards bouts of pessimism, and rising expenses. Yet, when Jupiter aligned favorably in his horoscope, Zubeen was destined to attain the stature of a “Yug Nayak” — a people’s leader and cultural phenomenon.

While astrology remains a matter of faith and interpretation, the resurfacing of these predictions after Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise has stirred widespread curiosity and unease. To many of his admirers, the revelations only reinforce the belief that Zubeen’s extraordinary life was written in the stars — a journey of music, turbulence, and unmatched cultural legacy.