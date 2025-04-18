Zubeen Garg’s Musicians Injured in Accident Near Changsari; Hospitalized

A vehicle carrying musicians associated with popular singer Zubeen Garg was involved in a road accident near Changsari’s Chowkigate, close to the overbridge. The mishap occurred as the group was on their way to a scheduled performance.

Several musicians sustained injuries in the accident and were promptly rushed to Narayana Hospital in Amingaon for medical attention. The condition of the injured musicians is being closely monitored.

Zubeen Garg, who was set to perform at a musical event at a local school tonight, was not in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, and more details are expected to follow.

