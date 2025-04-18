Pub Guwahati Bihu Committee Refuses to Apologize Amid Artist Disrespect Row; Artists React Strongly

The Pub Guwahati Bihu Committee, embroiled in controversy over the alleged mistreatment of singer Diganta Bharati, has issued a firm response stating that they do not believe an apology is warranted.

Advertisment

“We don’t think we need to apologize,” said a committee spokesperson. “We have no history of disrespecting any artist. We have certain rules and regulations in place. Unfortunately, we are now being compared to the Taliban. This stage has nurtured many artists. But the public humiliation we faced at the hands of artists is also not acceptable. If an apology is expected from us, what about the way the committee was publicly insulted?”

The committee further questioned Zubeen Garg’s authority, stating, “We don’t understand under what authority Zubeen is ordering us to apologize.”

Veteran singer Samar Hazarika also voiced his disapproval over the incident, particularly criticizing the behaviour of the Pub Guwahati Bihu Committee.

“From Bhupen Hazarika to the present day, I have never seen such behavior,” said Hazarika. “I strongly condemn the actions of the Pub Guwahati Bihu Committee. Even during the refinery event when Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika was unwell and unable to perform, he was never mistreated by the committee. What they have done this time is shameful. Diganta Bharati is not someone who climbed on stage uninvited. Inviting someone to honour them and then disrespecting them is deeply wrong.”

He added, “Figures like Ambikagiri Ray Choudhury were once involved in the Pub Guwahati Bihu Committee. Many celebrated artists, including late Bhupen Hazarika himself, have performed on this stage. I strongly condemn the incident. The committee should apologize and resolve the matter amicably. Personally, I am deeply saddened. Artists now need to take safety precautions. People today have become increasingly intolerant.”

In response to the public outcry and singer Zubeen Garg’s late-night comments supporting Diganta Bharati, the Pub Guwahati Bihu Committee issued a clarification denying all allegations of disrespect. The committee stated that there was no video evidence to support claims that Diganta Bharati was humiliated, and insisted that they have no history of disrespecting artists.

They clarified that while an agreement had been signed with singer Bhaswati Bharati, no such formal contract existed with Diganta Bharati. According to the committee, Diganta had voluntarily and respectfully left the stage upon being requested, and he did not raise any protest at the time. They further stated that comparing the committee’s actions to that of the Taliban was “highly inappropriate” on Diganta Bharati’s part.

Emphasizing their long-standing contributions to the cultural scene, the committee said that their stage has always provided a platform to countless artists and they have never mistreated anyone, including Bhaswati Bharati. The committee also addressed rumours that its General Secretary had fled the scene, asserting that he had remained present at their office throughout the incident.

In a pointed rebuttal, the committee questioned Zubeen Garg’s authority to direct them to issue an apology, saying, “Only Zubeen knows under what authority he has ordered us to apologize.” They reiterated that the incident was unfortunate, but not uncommon in large public events, and concluded that they do not believe an apology is necessary in this matter.

Meanwhile, renowned cultural icon Manisha Hazarika also joined the discourse, expressing sharp criticism of the committee. “I strongly condemn the incident involving Diganta Bharati,” she said.

Also Read: Diganta Bharati Row: When Respect Fails, Even Bihu Can Hurt