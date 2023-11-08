“Zubeen is Out of Danger, But He Will Be Kept in ICU”, Says the Doctor

Guwahati News

“Zubeen is Out of Danger, But He Will Be Kept in ICU”, Says the Doctor

Assam’s heartthrob and singing sensation Zubeen Garg suddenly fell ill while working on a song last night at a studio and accordingly, he was rushed to a private hospital in the city.