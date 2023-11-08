“Zubeen is Out of Danger, But He Will Be Kept in ICU”, Says the Doctor
Assam’s heartthrob and singing sensation Zubeen Garg suddenly fell ill while working on a song last night at a studio and accordingly, he was rushed to a private hospital in the city.
As per reports, Zubeen is out of danger; however, he will be kept under medical observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the day.
Speaking to the media, Managing Director of the private hospital, Dr Hitesh Baruah said, “There is nothing to worry, Zubeen is out of danger, however, we will keep him under medical observation for the day. All the necessary tests are being conducted.”
Dr Baruah also informed that Zubeen suddenly collapsed last night while working at a studio and accordingly, he suggested his family to bring him to the hospital.
“We have already started our conservative treatment and after we get the final medical reports of Zubeen, we can give the lineup treatments to him. There is no internal injury and he is responding to us, which is a good sign,” added the doctor.
The managing director of the hospital further stated that he had already reserved a cabin for the singer, thus, once all the medical reports comes in, he will be shifted in the cabin.
Meanwhile, Zubeen had undergone tests for blood, blood pressure, ECG, etc.
It may be mentioned that earlier in the year 2020, Zubeen Garg was hospitalized after he suddenly fell ill while participating at a special function in Gauhati Town Club.
In the year 2021, Zubeen again fell ill and was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati. Doctors treating Zubeen Garg had said the singer/actor/producer was facing health issues due to high blood pressure.
Thereafter, in the year 2022, the singer was hospitalised in Assam’s Dibrugarh. He also sustained a minor head injury due to physical illness. He had a seizure following an epileptic fit and has received stitches on his head.