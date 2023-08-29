AJP Files Complaint Against Zubeen Garg Over His ‘Fotua Party’ Remark

A day after popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg made a comment on Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a complaint has been filed against him in Morigaon on Tuesday.
The AJP of Morigaon district unit filed a complaint against him at Morigaon Sadar Station against the singer for terming the party as ‘fotua’ warning him not to work on behalf of any political party.
This comes after the singer made a comment on the party terming them as 'fotua party'. He said, "AJP is a fotua party. After participating with me in the CAA andolan, they formed a political party.”
Following this, AJP President Lurinjyoti gogoi said, "It is mysterious why he made such an inappropriate comment on our party as he was the one who asked us to form a new political party during CAA protests in Chandmari field. After we launched the AJP party, he called at around 3 a.m. motivating me that I have the capabilities of leadership. He might have forgotten that he asked for the new political party or that he called me to congratulate, but I haven’t."