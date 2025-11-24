Zubeen Judicial Commission Extends Deadline for Affidavit Submissions

The Judicial Commission probing the tragic death of Zubeen Garg has extended the deadline for filing affidavits by an additional 21 days.

The extension has pushed the final submission date to December 12, offering more time to individuals, stakeholders, and witnesses wishing to present their statements before the Commission.

The earlier deadline for submitting sworn statements had expired on November 21, when the initial period allocated for filing affidavits came to an end.

However, considering the number of pending submissions and appeals for more time, the Commission has formally approved a new extension.

The Judicial Commission was constituted to investigate the circumstances leading to Zubeen Garg’s untimely and shocking death, and to determine whether negligence, foul play, or procedural lapses were involved.

Earlier in the day, the Special Investigation Team(SIT) has sent two bags belonging to Zubeen for forensic analysis.

Sources confirm that the two bags, which Zubeen had reportedly carried during his recent trip to Singapore, were seized from his Kahilipara residence on Saturday.

The SIT recovered one trolley bag and one handbag during its search operations. Both items were collected from the house and transported from the CID office to the forensic laboratory for detailed examination.

