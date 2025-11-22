SIT Seizes Two Bags From Zubeen Garg’s Kahilipara Home, To Be Examined at CID HQ

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday seized two bags that singer Zubeen Garg reportedly carried during his recent trip to Singapore. The seizure was conducted legally by ASP Moromi Das from Zubeen’s residence in Kahilipara.

Officials confirmed that the seized items include a trolley bag and a handbag, which have been taken to the CID headquarters for examination.

The SIT will inspect the contents of both bags to determine whether they contain materials relevant to the ongoing investigation. The items are scheduled to be sent for forensic testing soon, as sources said.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the one-member Judicial Commission probing the untimely and mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg closed the acceptance of public affidavits on Friday, November 21, with submissions accepted until 4 PM. The commission had received a total of 39 affidavits from citizens calling for a transparent and thorough investigation.

A 74-year-old former soldier had filed an affidavit supporting the demand for justice, and research scholar Asim Hazarika of Silchar University had also submitted a petition seeking an impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

Public participant Pranjal Sharma had filed an affidavit raising serious concerns over alleged lapses in the investigation. Sharma had accused authorities of failing to act against the wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta, whose name had surfaced in the proceedings. He had also highlighted significant delays and unresolved aspects that, he claimed, had slowed the judicial process.

Social activist Palash Ranjan Baruah had submitted another affidavit before the commission. Speaking to the media at the time, Baruah had said that he had provided crucial information related to the case. He also recalled that he and Abhijit Sharma were among the first to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) demanding judicial intervention, which had ultimately led to the formation of the commission by the High Court.

Baruah had further urged that the Ministry of External Affairs be brought under the purview of the investigation, citing the ministry’s involvement in the NE Festival, events around which were linked to developments in the case.

Another individual, Ritwik Saikia, had submitted an affidavit, adding to the growing public participation.

The commission continued to collect and examine inputs from across the state to support a comprehensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death, which had sparked widespread public concern and emotional responses across Assam.

On Friday, the final affidavit was submitted by Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia. The affidavit was formally submitted on his behalf by advocate Ritum Singh before the commission.

The deadline for submitting public affidavits had officially ended on Friday. The commission had earlier extended the submission window from November 3 to November 21, marking an 18-day period for citizens and organisations to file their statements.

The Judicial Commission had invited the public to submit affidavits to support the inquiry into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the singer’s death. With the public submission phase now closed, the commission was expected to move forward with the evaluation and examination of the submitted materials.

Further proceedings and hearing schedules were likely to follow in the days ahead.

