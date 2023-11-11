"Zubeen Likely to be Discharged Tomorrow, But He Needs Rest": Keshab Mahanta

Assam’s heartthrob and singing sensation Zubeen Garg is recovering well and is likely to be released by tomorrow, this was informed by state health minister Keshab Mahanta here at Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati on Saturday.
Speaking to the media, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said, “Zubeen Garg is recovering well. The artist needs some rest. As per the doctor's advice, he may be allowed to go home tomorrow. The hospital authorities will arrange if a specialist doctor is required.”
On the other hand, the Managing Director of the Nemcare hospital, Dr Hitesh Baruah informed the media that Zubeen Garg is currently being transferred from ICU to a cabin.
The artist is under the supervision of five specialist doctors. Based on his medical reports, Garg will be discharged tomorrow. However, Garg has been advised for one-month bed rest at home.
Earlier on Tuesday, singer Zubeen Garg suddenly fell ill while working on a song at a studio and accordingly, he was rushed to a private hospital in the city.
Speaking to the media, Managing Director of the private hospital, Dr Hitesh Baruah said, “There is nothing to worry, Zubeen is out of danger, however, we will keep him under medical observation for the day. All the necessary tests are being conducted.”
Dr Baruah also informed that Zubeen suddenly collapsed last night while working at a studio and accordingly, he suggested his family to bring him to the hospital.
“We have already started our conservative treatment and after we get the final medical reports of Zubeen, we can give the lineup treatments to him. There is no internal injury and he is responding to us, which is a good sign,” added the doctor.
Meanwhile, his upcoming shoot for a movie in London has been cancelled in view of his health condition, Zubeen’s manager informed.
It may be mentioned that earlier in the year 2020, Zubeen Garg was hospitalized after he suddenly fell ill while participating at a special function in Gauhati Town Club.
In the year 2021, Zubeen again fell ill and was immediately admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati. Doctors treating Zubeen Garg had said the singer/actor/producer was facing health issues due to high blood pressure.
Thereafter, in the year 2022, the singer was hospitalised in Assam’s Dibrugarh. He also sustained a minor head injury due to physical illness. He had a seizure following an epileptic fit and has received stitches on his head.