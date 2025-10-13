Zubeen’s Cremation Site in Sonapur Turns into a Shrine of Love & Devotion

It has been 25 days since the passing of Assam’s heartthrob, Zubeen Garg, yet the echoes of his voice and spirit continue to resonate across the state. His cremation site at Sonapur, once a quiet place, has now transformed into a pilgrimage-like shrine, drawing thousands of fans every day.

People from every walk of life — cutting across caste, creed, and religion— have been thronging the site, turning grief into collective prayer. The air is filled with the fragrance of incense and the soft glow of countless diyas, as devotees offer flowers, sing bhajans, and perform kirtan in his memory. Many have begun to call the site “Zubeen Dham,” a place where art, love, and devotion converge.

For many, the site has become more than just a memorial — it’s a symbol of Assam’s emotional unity, where people gather not merely to mourn but to celebrate the life of a man who gave them music, hope, and identity.

Each evening, the ground lights up with candlelight as fans chant his songs and recall his iconic performances. Children sing his melodies, elderly fans whisper prayers, and young admirers speak of how Zubeen’s music gave voice to their dreams.

In Sonapur today, music and faith blend seamlessly, echoing the timeless connection between an artist and his people. Zubeen Garg may have left the mortal world, but his resting place now stands as a sacred space of love and remembrance — where every diya lit keeps his spirit alive.