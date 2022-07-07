100 Students Infected with Nairobi Flies in Sikkim

Panic gripped a large section of people as 100 students from Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT) and Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences (SMIMS) have suffered from severe skin infections triggered by an insect popularly known as Nairobi Fly.

According to a student of SMIT, the infection was spreading for the past 2 months and might be due to the rainy season.

“Engineering teachers have indicated to us that this disease is not ‘severe’,” he added.

A student of SMIMS claims that the infection started spreading on the campus just a few days ago. “The infection started spreading just a week ago. It has mostly affected post-graduate students till now. Proper medication facility has been provided by the institution,” a student from SMIMS said.

Nairobi fly originated in East Africa. Reportedly, a student from SMIT got severely infected with this disease which led to surgery on his hand.

Nairobi flies don’t bite. But if they are disturbed while sitting on someone’s skin, they release a potent acidic substance which causes burns on the skin. Rather, they should be gently blown off from the surface of the skin.

The college administration has said that they are taking necessary precautions and the infected students are sent for treatment.

Experts, however, said that there is nothing to panic about as the allergies were not serious and can be easily treated with some antibiotics and ointments.