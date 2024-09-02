280+ Mum Influencers Celebrate Motherhood At Johnson’s Baby’s Day 1 Onederland

Johnson’s Baby Day 1 Onederland, an enchanting event organised by the brand, left a trail of warmth, knowledge and inspiration. The event brought together around 280+leading Indian mum influencers, including experts and community leaders from across the country to celebrate the world of motherhood. Manoj Gadgil, Business Unit Head-Essential Health & Vice President at Kenvue graced the occasion highlighting Johnson’s baby’s unwavering commitment to parents to help protect a baby’s skin from Day 1.
The event showcased the three distinct and crucial phases of a woman’s journey through motherhood: the anticipation that comes with ‘Journey to Day 1’, the detailing involved in ‘Preparing for Day 1’ and finally, the joy of ‘Day 1 and Beyond’, interspersed with facts and learnings in this phases, to help them and other mums choose the best for baby.
The ‘Journey to Day 1’ segment set the tone for the day as mothers, who were also referred to as ‘Chief Oneder Officers’, came forward to share their unique stories and experiences. All the mums present pledged their promise to their little ones at the Promise Wall. The ‘Preparing for Day 1’ went a step ahead by acknowledging the amount of research a new-age mum undertakes and talked about how Johnson’s baby simplified product information through ingredient transparency.
Unlocking the science of newborn skincare
A highlight of the event was the panel discussion with Dr. Gopal (DM Neonatology (PGI), Clinical Director, Cloudnine Hospitals, Gurgaon), Dr. Priti Thakor (Head of Medical Safety Sciences Restorative(India) and Digestive Health, APAC) and Farha Shaikh (Leading mum influencer, @mumfiesta)on the theme of ‘Choosing the best for baby’. The doctors emphasized on the delicate nature of newborn’s skin and the special care it requires right from Day 1. The panel further educated mothers about various skincare best practices to help protect a baby’s skin from Day 1 including cleansing, moisturizing, massaging as well as addressed common concerns surrounding baby care. Dr. Gopal highlighted the importance of the role of touch and fragrance in the multisensorial development of babies and spoke on Kangaroo Care and its benefits. The knowledge session also addressed several myths about babycare through experiential sessions and live demonstrations.
In ‘Day 1 and Beyond’ session, mum influencers underwent session to understand the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) guidelines to ensure quality paediatric skin care for neonates and babies. With a baby’s skin being 30% thinner than adult skin, the session explained special care and products required to protect a baby’s delicate skin from Day 1. During the session, the experts shared recommendations to read labels better, understand ingredients in various products to help them make informed choices for their little one.
See it to believe it: Deep dive on babycare products and trends
The event offered hands-on experiences for mum influencers on the entire journey for motherhood through various experiential zones. These zones also brought to life the various aspects of baby skin science including first bath and how to choose the right cleansers, right massage techniques and the harmful effects of using heavy and harsh oils as well as importance of year end around moisturizing with the impact of extreme weather on a baby’s skin.
The event culminated with mum influencers getting an exclusive preview of Johnson’s baby’s new gift set range and getting to create their own personalised lullabies for their little ones. Onederland Day 1ended on a high note with the mum influencers aka “Chief Oneder Officers” for the day getting promoted to “Chief Oneder Captains” after learning all the baby skin care best practices.