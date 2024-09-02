280+ Mum Influencers Celebrate Motherhood At Johnson’s Baby’s Day 1 Onederland

See it to believe it: Deep dive on babycare products and trends

The event offered hands-on experiences for mum influencers on the entire journey for motherhood through various experiential zones. These zones also brought to life the various aspects of baby skin science including first bath and how to choose the right cleansers, right massage techniques and the harmful effects of using heavy and harsh oils as well as importance of year end around moisturizing with the impact of extreme weather on a baby’s skin.