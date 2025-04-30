Advanced Operation Theatre for Hearing-Impaired Children Inaugurated at GMCH

In a significant boost to pediatric healthcare in Assam, the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Operation Theatre dedicated to children with hearing impairments. The initiative, supported by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) under its CSR programme, aims to provide free cochlear implant surgeries to children who are unable to hear.

Advertisment

From now on, such surgeries will be conducted throughout the year at GMCH. Each child will receive the treatment entirely free of cost, with IOCL covering all associated medical expenses.

As of now, nine children have already benefitted from this facility. Each child has been implanted with an advanced hearing device, each worth approximately ₹4 lakh, allowing them to regain hearing capabilities through neurological integration.

In addition to the Operation Theatre, IOCL has further strengthened GMCH’s healthcare infrastructure by donating a high-end machine to the hospital’s Eye Bank and providing a specialized ambulance for patients with eye-related conditions.

Reaffirming its commitment to public health, IOCL officials have assured full support for similar healthcare initiatives in the future.

Also Read: Robotic Scalpel Debuts at GMCH, CM Calls It a 'Bihu Gift' to Assam