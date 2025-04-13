Robotic Scalpel Debuts at GMCH, CM Calls It a 'Bihu Gift' to Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, while addressing the media on Sunday from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), shared a significant development for cancer care in the state. A robotic surgery machine has been inaugurated at the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati, marking a major milestone in Assam’s healthcare infrastructure.

The installation of the robotic system has been made possible through a financial grant of ₹15 crore from the Government of India. This addition makes GMCH the first cancer treatment center in Northeast India to offer robotic surgery facilities.

Highlighting the benefits of this advanced technology, the Chief Minister said that doctors in Guwahati will now be able to perform surgeries remotely, even while based in Delhi. The robotic system allows procedures to be conducted without directly touching the patient, guided entirely by computer instructions. Even minute, otherwise invisible organs can be clearly visualized and magnified on screen, ensuring highly precise and accurate operations. This advancement is expected to significantly reduce recovery time for cancer patients.

CM Sarma further announced that robotic surgery units will also be introduced at Silchar and Dibrugarh within this year. Additionally, the state government plans to open cancer treatment institutes in four other locations across Assam in the near future.

As part of the state’s broader healthcare initiative, BSc Nursing institutes will also be established, with training provided in both English and Japanese to enhance employment opportunities abroad.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for their continued support. He acknowledged that while robotic surgeries may involve higher initial costs, they will become cost-effective over time and will also be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring affordability for patients.

