Advances in Cancer Research and Early Diagnosis Featured at Guwahati CME Event

On November 9, 2024, PredOmix Technologies, New Delhi, conducted a Continuing Medical Education (CME) session in Guwahati, focusing on the challenges and solutions related to early cancer diagnosis.
The event, held at Hotel Pragati Manor, was guided by Dr. M N Baruah, Member of the Advisory Board at PredOmix Technology and MD at North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute, and Dr. Kannury V.S. Rao, Chief Scientific Officer of PredOmix.
PredOmix Technologies, known for its expertise in Metabolomics, an emerging field in cancer research, aims to revolutionize early cancer detection and the prediction of tissue origin.
Cancer cells, which divide rapidly, release various metabolites into the bloodstream. These metabolites, due to significant alterations in cellular metabolism, are analyzed using high-resolution liquid chromatography coupled with mass spectrometry.
Dr. J D Sharma, Professor at the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati, highlighted the cancer burden in Northeast India, stressing the growing need for effective diagnostic methods in the region. Dr. Kannury V.S. Rao delivered a talk on the challenges of early disease detection and presented PredOmix's innovative solutions.
Javed Siddiqui, Head of Clinical Research, discussed OncoVeryx, a multi-cancer detection test known for its unmatched accuracy and depth, offering a promising solution for early cancer detection.
The session was chaired by a panel of experts including Dr. Gazi Naseem Ahmed, Professor Jyotirmoy Phookan, Dr. Chidananda Bhuyan, Dr. Bhabesh Kumar Das, Professor Biraj Kumar Das, and Professor Subhash Chandra Gupta.
The event provided a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing in the fight against cancer, particularly in the context of early detection and advanced diagnostic techniques.