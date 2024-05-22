Health

Amid Rising Temperatures, Here’s How Air Conditioning Affects Health

Have you ever experienced that weird sensation on your skin when you immediately step outside of from an AC room? Well this is not healthy for your body.

Air conditioners are our only way to take respite from scorhing and unexpectedly high temperatures. From homes to offices, air conditioners are widely used during the summer season but can have adverse health issues, including respiratory complications, dehydration and heatstroke.

Heat stroke is one the dangerous illness that can strike in high heat conditions and in extreme cases can even cause death.  Heat stroke occurs when the body temperature rises above 105 degrees Fahrenheit and the body loses ability to regulate the temperature.

Respiratory Issues : Air conditioning can have detrimental effects on our respiratory system, particularly for individuals with underlying respiratory conditions. The cold and dry air can irritate the airways, leading to symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and throat discomfort. People with allergies or asthma may experience worsened symptoms in air-conditioned environments.

To mitigate these effects, it’s recommended to maintain appropriate humidity levels, stay hydrated, take breaks from air-conditioned environments, and ensure regular cleaning and maintenance of air conditioning units.

