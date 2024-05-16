Assam: Scorching Heat Claims Man's Life in Cachar

Assam

The deceased identified as Chayan Dey was a temporary employee of the Satya Ranjan College in Cachar, reports said.
As the region grapples with scorching temperatures, one person died of heat stroke in Assam's Cachar district on Thursday, sources said.

According to sources, the incident unfolded when Dey was moving towards his home after completing work. He suddenly fainted and collapsed on the road unable to bear the heat stroke.

Reportedly, right after the incident, Dey was rushed to a nearby hospital for initial medical treatment. However, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead.

