‘Anybody’ ‘Anywhere’ ‘Anytime’ Can Have A Stroke! So How Will You Prevent It? | Read Here

Addressing the media, Dr. Rupjyoti Das, Senior Consultant, Department of Neurology, GNRC Dispur said: “On the occasion of World Stroke Day, let us join our hands to fight against stroke. Anyone of our family bears the risk of a stroke in their lifetime. This is really worrisome. 2 billion people worldwide are at the risk of having a stroke in their lifetime. Out of these people 20% people die and another 60% people remain disabled for life. Stroke is a devastating condition, but it is preventable and manageable. Public awareness, education, and timely medical intervention are critical in reducing the impact of stroke on individuals and their families. We need to educate people about symptoms of stroke, preventive measures as well as treatment options so as to save maximum people from the deadly clutches of stroke and permanent disability. Anybody anywhere anytime can have a stroke. We can easily prevent stroke by following a healthy lifestyle with proper diet, avoiding smoking and alcohol, doing physical activity or exercise on a regular basis and avoiding overweight & obesity. Moreover we need to keep an alert against five lifestyle diseases to keep a check on Stroke. Those five diseases are hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, atrial fibrillation or irregular heartbeat and stress and depression.”