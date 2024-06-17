Assam CM Pushes For Timely Completion Of Maternity & Child Hospital

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a detailed inspection today at the upcoming Maternity and Child Hospital at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital in Guwahati's Bhangagarh, directing officials to ensure the timely completion of construction and the provision of top-notch amenities for patient comfort.
During his visit, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of incorporating world-class facilities to cater effectively to the needs of patients.
Earlier in the day, Sarma convened a crucial meeting with officials from the GMCH to address various critical issues concerning healthcare infrastructure in the region. The meeting focused extensively on filling faculty and staff positions essential for the hospital's functioning, as well as the procurement and modernization of medical equipment.
In a recent tweet, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled plans for a major advancement in the state's healthcare sector. On June 17, CM Sarma announced on X, "Spent 3 hours at Guwahati Medical College discussing future growth and improved patient care. A key idea emerged: installing a proton therapy machine to revolutionize cancer treatment in Assam. More deliberations to follow."
Speaking on the proposed proton therapy unit, GMCH superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma emphasized that proton therapy represents the latest advancement in cancer treatment. He said that proton therapy is effective in targeting cancerous cells with precision while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues. However, he noted that proton therapy is currently available only at select institutions due to its high cost.
When asked about the feasibility of this treatment for economically disadvantaged individuals due to its high cost, Dr Sarma mentioned, "I think the government is going to think over it, have two models sort of a thing like Tata Memorial, where one part is for the poor patient and the affluent society with different rates respectively.”
Regarding the technical aspects of installing the proton therapy unit, Dr Sarma explained, “There is only one company who does it, so they will have to come and give us a demo and other details. There will be a process and then it will be done.” He also mentioned that CM Sarma inspected the construction site of the Medical College and Hospital building and verified the status and timeline of pending works.
Further deliberations and discussions are expected to take place to finalize the implementation of this initiative, which holds promise for revolutionizing cancer treatment in the region.