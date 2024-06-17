"Concerned About Passengers from Assam", CM Sarma on Train Collison at Katihar

Himanta Biswa Sarma also stated that the government would do the needful regarding the safety measures of the passengers from Assam.

CM Sarma said, “I have spoken to the Railway minister regarding the accident. Since the train was from Tripura, it passed through Assam. So there will be many passengers from Assam. We remain concerned about the passengers. We are waiting for details. My Chief Secretary is in constant touch with the railway authorities. We will do whatever needs to be done. But for that we need clarification from the Railway Ministry.”