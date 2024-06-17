"Concerned About Passengers from Assam", CM Sarma on Train Collison at Katihar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated the government is concerned about the passengers and is in constant touch with the Railway Ministry.
Chief Minsiter Sarma’s comments come after the tragic train collision between the 13174 Down Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express and a Goods train near Rangapani and Chatterhat station under the Katihar division of N.F. Railway on Monday morning, resulting in eight confirmed fatalities and 25 reported injuries.
Himanta Biswa Sarma also stated that the government would do the needful regarding the safety measures of the passengers from Assam.
CM Sarma said, “I have spoken to the Railway minister regarding the accident. Since the train was from Tripura, it passed through Assam. So there will be many passengers from Assam. We remain concerned about the passengers. We are waiting for details. My Chief Secretary is in constant touch with the railway authorities. We will do whatever needs to be done. But for that we need clarification from the Railway Ministry.”
According to the Northeast Frontier Railway, as many as 95 passengers from Assam were traveling in the train towards West Bengal that met with the unfortunate accident earlier this morning. Among the 95 passengers, 45 hailed from Lumding, 24 from Lanka and 26 from Hojai. However, no reports of any injury or casualty of these passengers have been reported so far.
Further, the Lumding Rail Division has opened helpline numbers to assist passengers. The numbers are: (03674)-263958, 263831, 263120, (03674)- 263126 and 2638581