Assam Health Dept Warns Doctors Against Private Practice In Cachar

The health and family welfare department of the Assam government has directed the Cachar district joint health director to submit monthly reports and take action against doctors and nurses for neglecting their duty.
This comes amid complaints of doctors with government engagements neglecting their duties for private practice, supposedly for extra income. In order to prevent this, a strict directive has been issued by the state health department.
According to reports, the Joint Health Director for Cachar will have to submit detailed reports every month to the department of health.
Additionally, the health department directive asked to ensure strict action against violators, that is, those doctors and nurses who are engaging in private practice.
Apart from that, other healthcare workers have also been warned against private practice which would draw heavy penalties, as per the heath department directive.